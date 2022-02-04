The fifth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 5, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This will be the first visit to Glendale since January 2020, and will be the first Triple Crown event of the 2022 season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the fifth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Note, this round will also be the third round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events, and will have a KTM Junior race as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule