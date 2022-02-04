Results Archive
How to Watch: Glendale

How to Watch Glendale

February 4, 2022 1:00pm
by:

The fifth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 5, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This will be the first visit to Glendale since January 2020, and will be the first Triple Crown event of the 2022 season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the fifth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Note, this round will also be the third round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events, and will have a KTM Junior race as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Championship standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States85
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States79
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States77
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States73
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States72
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States70
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France64
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France64
9Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany62
10Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States55
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States99
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia88
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States85
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan66
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States63
6Vince Friese
Cape Girardeau, MO United States58
7Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States54
8Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States51
9Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada45
10Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States44
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

Glendale Supercross

Glendale Supercross Race Center

Glendale Supercross 450SX Entry List

Glendale Supercross 250SX West Entry List

Glendale Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Glendale Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Glendale Supercross Injury Report

Other Info

State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Dr
Glendale, AZ 85305

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Glendale Supercross layout.
The 2022 Glendale Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Glendale Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, February 5, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Glendale, Arizona.

2022 Glendale Supercross race day schedule.
2022 Glendale Supercross race day schedule. AMA

