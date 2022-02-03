A long, left-hand sand corner is up next at the far end of the stadium. It wraps around the back side of the start and ends with a short tunnel tabletop. Riders will accelerate down the tabletop and onto the start straight. Instead of making the left into the first corner, the track bends back right and into a 180.

The finish line double is immediately on the exit of that 180, followed by a tricky set of jumps, which I think riders will blitz through and then double out.

A 180 berm sets riders up for what could be one of the most important rhythm sections on the track. The approach should be fairly straight forward as it looks set up for a 3-3-3-2. With the section spanning the length of the stadium, a mistake here could cost significant time by the end. The key is to be precise and just jump the jumps. Trying to do anything too aggressive won’t help much as far as time savings, but the time lost by a mistake could prove crucial.

The next 90-degree, left-hand corner sets up for another double-triple, identical to the earlier section mentioned above. A quick 180 will fire riders into the only whoop section and if Glendale’s history serves as a predictor, look for these to be tough. The whoops throughout the 2022 series have been brutally tough, though, so maybe they finally give riders a breather?

A simple double sends riders back towards the first corner and onto lap two.