Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Racer X Films: Anaheim 2 Race Examination

February 3, 2022 2:00pm | by:

Anaheim 2 was another wild night of racing that certainly has fueled the bench racing throughout the week. We look back at Anaheim 2 today and the collision between Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen, why Anderson was then going 3-3 after the finish, Cooper Webb going around the whoops after his crash and more.

We also check in on the 250SX class and see how Michael Mosiman's early pass was needed to try to get away early, why it didn't matter in the end, and Vince Friese's wild crash in the whoops. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

