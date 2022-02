The new generation KTM models—the 2022 KTM 450 & 250 SX-F Factory Editions—are here. In today's Racer X Films video, Kris Keefer takes his first ride on the orange machine and then breaks down the all-new 450, comparing it to the older generation model, the 450cc machines from other OEMs, and more. Keefer grabs Chris Cole, who typically purchases new motorcycles regularly, and they bounce thoughts off one another. Cole also shares his perspective of the machine as an older, larger vet rider (weighing around 230 pounds). Hear their takeaways on the all-new model and watch as they rip at Fox Raceway at Pala.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition