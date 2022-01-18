Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Racer X/PulpMX Live Shows Are Back! Join Us February 18 in Minneapolis

January 18, 2022 2:50pm | by:
We had a really fun thing going with our Racer X/PulpMX Live Shows, held before races in key cities. We rented a stage and you folks came to watch, which allowed you to experience Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas arguing in person, hear Jason Weigandt sound much smarter than anyone else (I'm writing this so of course this is what I believe) and have the whole trio answer your questions, tell stories, and get fans revved on the races. Basically, we give you one of our weekly race review podcast shows live and in person!

And this year we are back! Join us the night before Minneapolis Supercross at the Inbound BrewCo in Minneapolis on February 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Minneapolis Supercross in Minnesota

The Minneapolis Supercross is Saturday, February 19, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.

General Admission Tickets: $30 · Purchase Below

When:
Friday, February 18, 2022

Where:
Inbound BrewCo
701 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

When:
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 

230 seats available, first come first serve.

Get your tickets now!

Presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing.

Main image by BrownDogWilson

