Racer X has learned the terrible news that up and coming World Grand Prix star Rene Hofer has died in an apparent avalanche at a ski resort. We have few details of this tragic incident, and no word yet on how many others may have perished. We will update this story as we learn more.

We have found multiple European outlets have posted this news.

Hofer, 19, notched his first career MX2 Grand Prix win on October 27th at the Grand Prix of Pietramurata, and followed it with another moto win at the next race. He then won the MX2 class overall at this year's Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. He finished sixth in this season's MX2 standings. His win marked the first GP win for a rider from Austria since Heinz Kinigadner in 1987.

As an Austrian, Hofer was an especially bright star for the KTM brand, as the brand is based in Austria. The Red Bull KTM team had high hopes Hofer could become a home-grown FIM Motocross World Champion. In addition, Hofer was considered one of the great young personalities of the GP paddock. This is a tragic loss of one of this sport's brightest young talents.