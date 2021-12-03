Racer X Brand Holiday Shipping Deadlines

December 3, 2021 8:00am
Here's how to ensure your Racer X Brand orders are delivered by Christmas

In case you missed our big Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, a lot of items are still discounted including our entire summer collection, giant cover poster wall clings, and a bunch of your other favorite Racer X Brand goodies.

Here are the USPS holiday shipping deadlines:

U.S.

  • Print-on-demand products (noted in product description) - December 8
  • First-Class Mail® Service (our default and most affordable option) - December 16
  • Priority Mail® Service - December 17
  • Priority Mail Express® Service - December 22

International

  • First-Class International® Service - December 6

The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now