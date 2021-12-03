Antti Kallonen Appointed Director of Offroad Racing For KTM Group North America
MURRIETA, California—KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Antti Kallonen, longtime Team Manager of the world-class FMF KTM Factory Racing program, has been appointed Director of Offroad Racing for KTM Group in North America.
Kallonen’s new role will allow him to retain a more strategic and senior position in all of KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GasGas North America’s offroad, flat track and trials racing activities. Furthermore, FMF KTM Factory Offroad Racing is pleased to welcome Tim Weigand as Team Manager as he makes the transition from overseeing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ highly successful factory offroad team for the last seven years.
Kallonen joined the KTM family in 2004 to work as a mechanic, before taking over KTM’s factory offroad racing program in 2006. He built a strong foundation for not just the factory racing efforts, but also for KTM’s industry-leading support program that has later produced many champions with the brand. Since 2006, Kallonen has successfully led KTM to 94 National and World Championships, as well as 11 X-Games gold medals with KTM-supported athletes. Additionally, since stepping into the role of U.S. ISDE World Trophy Team Manager in 2012, Kallonen and the American squad have amassed five ISDE gold medals in all three trophy divisions.
Building upon the synergies already in place within the KTM Group, Kallonen will continue to work closely with Weigand and the group’s other managers to continue delivering the most successful offroad racing program in the country.
Antti Kallonen – Director of Offroad Racing, KTM Group North America:
“I’m looking forward expanding my support and time across all three brands, five teams and all the 10 different disciplines. With our many racing activities across North America, I see it important for the company to be able to support each Team Manager and their teams with an overall strategy and direction to further strengthen each of the teams in the right areas. We’ve been fortunate to enjoy a great amount of success and I’m looking forward to continue the same path with even stronger teams.”
Tim Weigand – FMF KTM Factory Offroad Racing Team Manager:
“The transition from Husqvarna to KTM is a bittersweet one. As one chapter closes, a new one begins and I can’t help but be excited to tackle new challenges. I will undoubtedly miss the many individuals within the Husqvarna family and I am thankful to still be able to see them within the racing community. The team has become a second family to me and I will always be proud of the work we accomplished together. Looking forward, I’m excited to continue the legacy of winning with KTM. I want to thank the KTM Group as a whole for entrusting me with this great honor.”
Roger De Coster – Director of Motorsports, KTM Group North America:
“As our company continues to expand, first with the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand and then GasGas, our entire offroad racing program has followed suit. From Offroad to Flat Track and now Trials, someone was needed to guide the program. Antti has so much experience in all forms of offroad competition and no one has won more championships, so the decision was very clear. In this new position, Antti’s knowledge will benefit all aspects of our commitment and presence in offroad competition.”