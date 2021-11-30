Racer X Films: 2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85 Bike Intro
November 30, 2021 2:55pm | by: Simon Cudby , Kris Keefer & Spencer Owens
Kawasaki knows how to do mini motocross machines, but in 2022 they upped the ante with a KX112cc Supermini as well as updates to their KX85. Keefer wrangles a couple young moto groms (Grayson Townsend and Leum Oehlhof) and grabs their thoughts out on the mic to see how each Team Green machine feels on the track.
Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby
2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85
The 2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85 in Action
