Did anyone have “Tony Cairoli/Justin Brayton rivalry” in the betting pool? The veteran Italian racer, age 36, known almost exclusively for racing motocross, and the veteran American racer, 37, known for racing supercross, somehow met, literally, in the final corner of the Paris Supercross. In the final race of three, Brayton was battling to get around Cedric Soubeyras for second, but when he tried to go way inside in the final rhythm lane, it cost him time, and Cairoli rolled up to the inside…and they collided.

So, we had that drama, but the two veterans were cool about it afterwards. Oh, and 39-year-old Chad Reed returned for race as well!

Steve Matthes chatted to all three in Paris.

Chad Reed | 5th overall | 6-5-7 race finishes

Racer X: Good to see you back racing again. Your first race in a while and you had fun, you looked all right, you felt competitive. I think you’re probably happy?

Chad Reed: Yeah, it wasn’t too bad. I was probably about where I thought I’d be.

Like a tick off of the leaders…

Yeah, yeah. I didn’t expect to come in here and be on Marvin’s [Musquin] pace. But I think that, it’s typical, right? For me, I’m 12th in qualifying. Let’s put people in the stands, let’s turn the lights on, and then I’m seventh. I don’t know why that is, and even after a year and a half of retirement, I still do the same thing. Clearly, that’s just what I do. Nothing changed. All the same sensations, all the things that I remember. They all come flooding back to you. Weirdly, probably the thing I struggled with the most was yesterday. I think I’ve been riding the same two bikes for a year and a half and you kind of just learn the noises, the sounds, everything like that, and I think it’s been so long that I actually rode a brand new bike, brand new exhaust, and it took me a long time. It felt really, it’s hard explaining it to the fans, but it runs tight and runs kind of on the slow side. And then, as a rider you always learn to translate noise to power, and it was always really quiet. So, it always felt like I didn’t quite have the power to do the jump. But then I started getting used to it and then when I would do the jump, I would massively overjump the jump. So, it was hard to learn that a little bit.