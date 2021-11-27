After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event, the Paris Supercross returned today in Bercy, France. Several top riders from the AMA Supercross and Motocross circuit and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) joined riders in the French championship for the event on November 26 (practice) and November 27 (race day).

The three-race format—similar to an AMA Supercross Triple Crown—saw the SX1 (450cc) Class compete for the lowest total score, who would be crowned the King of Paris. Similarly, the SX2 (250cc) Class, competed in three mains events where the maximum points earned would crown said rider as the Prince of Paris. In 2019, then-Yamaha rider Justin Barcia was crowned King of Paris and German Brian Hsu was crowned the Prince of Paris.

Here are the results from today’s race—stay tuned for a more in-depth race report from Steve Matthes.

SX1

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin was crowned King of Paris with 1-1-1 race finishes for three total points, besting Cedric Soubeyras’ 3-2-2 (seven points). Justin Brayton finished 2-3-4 (nine points) for the final spot on the overall podium, ahead of Justin Bogle’s 4-4-5 (13 points). Chad Reed finished fifth overall with 6-5-7 finishes (18 points). Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing’s Romain Febvre suffered a big crash and did not finish the second race. We will provide an update on Febvre when more information becomes available.

King of Paris (SX1) Overall Finish