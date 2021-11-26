Personally, I've known Zach since he was on 50s, and he's always been one of the nicest, most sincere riders I've been lucky enough to know. He was a fierce competitor who once almost quit as a teenager to start college, only to dig his heels into the dirt again and keep trying. After he posted his retirement announcement, I went back and looked at a few past stories we have done on Zacho in Racer X magazine. Needless to say, Zach Osborne's career was quite the journey.

Hailing from Abingdon, Virginia, Osborne started out as KTM's first fully-supported minicycle prospect in America, a relationship that started way back in 1999 when KTM North America was still based in Ohio. Osborne did not have the success he would have liked, winning just one AMA Amateur National title growing up as a kid at Loretta Lynn's, but later he would find himself in the rare category of top professionals who had many more success and titles as professionals than they did as youth/amateur riders—guys like Jeremy McGrath, Doug Henry, Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, and Jeremy Martin.

But Osborne was not an immediate success as a pro. For the first three years of his career, which began in 2006, he did not score a single top-five finish. The support he had from KTM disappeared and he ended up with Yamaha of Troy. That also didn't work, and he soon found himself in a sort of MX exile in Europe, riding for Steve Dixon's England-based Bike It Cosworth Yamaha squad, trying to make a name for himself on the MX2 Grand Prix circuit of the FIM Motocross World Championship aboard the #338 YZ250F. He turned the change of scenery into a chance to reinvent himself. He also enjoyed the adventure of racing in nearly two dozen different countries along the way, becoming the most successful American on the GP circuit since Mike Brown was last there in 2000.

Osborne lived for periods in England, Belgium, and even Norway, where he spent a dark winter training on the slopes with Kenneth Gundersen. He took his first overall win in Turkey, and was one of those Yanks who would race for Puerto Rico at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, never guessing that he might one day be chosen for Team USA (which he would be in 2017). In 2010 he found himself occasionally battling with a couple of young MXGP title contenders for the MX2 title: Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen. He also probably never imagined that they would both get deals to race in the U.S. Zach did ride a Yamaha in the SX Lites class in the West Region in 2012, finally earning his first AMA podium a full six years after first turning pro.

Finally, in 2013, GEICO Honda decided to bring Osborne back to the U.S. with a 250-class deal. He had two solid years with the team, still wearing #338, but still no wins. The GEICO deal was followed by a move to Bobby Hewitt's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, which basically brought him full-circle back to the KTM North America Group, which had purchased Husqvarna. Zach spent nearly two full years there inching closer and closer to that first win. It finally came at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland, a track he knew well as a kid. The win marked the first 125/250 national win ever for Husqvarna and for the rider.

It was in 2017 that the direction of Zach Osborne's racing career changed again, only this time it was straight up. In what can only be described as a breakout season, Osborne won his first SX races and the 250SX East Region title with the all-time, last-lap, do-or-die, winner-takes-all pass for the title on Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy at the Las Vegas finale. He then won the Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship by finishing on the podium in 11 of 12 rounds. He even got the call to ride for Team USA at the '17 Motocross of Nations, and our magazine staff named him the 2017 Racer X Rider of the Year.

Process of Determination feature in the January 2018 issue of Racer X Illustrated.

"I feel like over the last three or four years I've become very adamant and passionate about being the best I can be, period, and not worrying about anyone else," he told me for the feature I wrote on that incredible turnabout. "I've just been taking what comes to me, and has been grown to me, in stride. I've fallen in love with riding again, so I guess it's all just come full-circle from where I was when it all started for me as a kid. Finally winning a couple of titles this year just fuels my fire even more."

Osborne repeated as 250SX East Region champion in 2018 but was injured early in the 250 nationals, abdicating his title to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger. For 2019 he moved up to the 450 Class and struggled at times, but by mid-2020 he had obviously found his rhythm and confidence again, winning his first 450 supercross main event, then winning the Lucas Oil 450 Pro Motocross Championship, an unreal thought a half-dozen years or so before.

Now Zach Osborne is done with professional motocross, and his legacy might just be that he had one of the most nomadic and successful careers in history, joining the likes of "Bad" Brad Lackey, Danny Laporte, Donny Schmit, Mike Brown, and Grant Langston as world travelers who went where they had to to find a chance to keep racing and did the work to make it to the very top, despite most thinking it an impossible dream. Osborne proved almost the entire motocross world wrong, except for the few team owners who did see something in him and gave him another shot: Steve Dixon, Bobby Hewitt, and GEICO Honda's Rick "Ziggy" Zielfelder and Jeff Myzscak.

"People always ask me when I might stop, when I might be ready to do something else, and I see myself doing this for a long time—certainly for as long as God gives me the health to keep doing this. I have a bright future ahead, even after all these years," he said back in 2017, five years before that time finally came for him.

So congratulations to Zach Osborne and his wife, Brittney—as well as their daughter, Emory and son, Bode—on making it to the biggest finish line of all together. Osborne was a class act, a never-surrender competitor, and a fine champion. (And Zach, five years from now, when you become eligible for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, you should expect a call.) And read Kellen Brauer's great career write up on Osborne.