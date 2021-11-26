Arnaud Tonus Announces Retirement From Professional Motocross

Main image courtesy of Jey Crunch

Yesterday, long-time racer Arnaud Tonus announced via social media that he is retiring from professional motocross, effective immediately. The 30-year-old Swiss rider had over a decade of successful racing at the highest level with one MX2 Grand Prix victory to go with many top five and top 10 successes.

American fans may remember him best for his two-year foray in the USA with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2015 and 2016. Though Tonus dealt with injuries during much of his time in America, he still managed some respectable results in supercross and motocross before eventually deciding to head back to MXGP in 2017.

Tonus had spent this past year riding for the Hostettler Yamaha team competing in select MXGP rounds and the Swiss Motocross Championship. But it was another year of battling injuries for Tonus and as the team has now closed its' doors, so too has Tonus closed his career.

Here's what he had to say about it: