The Weege Show: KTM HQ with Musquin, Barcia, De Coster

November 24, 2021 5:20pm

Jason Weigandt walks and talks during the ground breaking for KTM's new North American HQ, chatting with Roger De Coster, Justin Barcia, and Marvin Musquin. Is Marvin "Flying at the test track?" According to Roger, he is.

The Weege Show is presented by RaceTech.com. Check out their Gold Valves for your suspension and seminars where you can learn how to do your own suspension and engine work. Or is this show sponsored by the Honda Talon Sport Side By Side? Or maybe both? Go to powersports.Honda.com for more on this 1000cc long-travel super fun off-road machine.

