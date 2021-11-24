Zach Osborne announced his retirement earlier this week at the age of 32. It’s easy to look at that age, 32, and look back at Osborne’s career now as a long and ultimately successful one. But if you rewind to mid-2008 when Osborne was just 18 years old and fighting to keep his career alive, even Zach himself might not have believed how much racing was still in front of him.

It’s always tough when a career is ultimately cut short by injury as Osborne’s has been by a nagging back issue. Inevitably, people ask how much longer he could have gone or was there still some race wins left in him. But for Osborne, he now puts 16 years of some monumental peaks and valleys behind him. The valleys looked to almost be the end of the road which ultimately makes those peaks so much sweeter. To further reflect on Osborne’s career, we compiled a list of some of the best moments of his professional career to emphasize what a wild ride he had.

Supercross Debut (2006)

Osborne made his professional racing debut at the 2006 Daytona Supercross where he would end up coming home in 14th in the Supercross Lites main event. The 16-year-old was highly touted as an amateur and KTM was hoping their commitment to him would pay off huge. This was at a time when KTM USA was not the KTM USA we see now. Although they did have a factory effort in the Lites class at that time, the brand’s race efforts would soon change, even using only satellite efforts with MDK racing for a spell.

But at this time in 2006, Osborne was the future. The only two other KTM’s on the gate with him in that very first main event were Australian import Jay Marmont and title hopeful Josh Hansen. Osborne rode respectably well but finished a lap down as Davi Millsaps won convincingly. Either way, Osborne’s career was quite literally off to the races.