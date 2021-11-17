Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Full Schedule

Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

November 17, 2021 9:00am

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

Write us now!

