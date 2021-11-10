The 2021 Racer X Readers' Choice Survey: Eight Chances to Win!
Our annual Racer X Readers' Choice Survey is ready for you to fill out, and we’re offering killer prizes for participants. There are a total of eight chances to win! Upon completion, you'll be entered in a drawing to win a $1000 gift card from Bob's Cycle Supply, a Troy Lee Designs wheeled gear bag, a Sonic Tools backpack (3 available), and Scott-Sports Fury goggles (3 available). That's over $2,100 in total prizes! Winners will be announced January 3rd.
A lot of passionate, creative people work to make Racer X the best it can be, but our biggest source of inspiration is, quite simply, you! All of us at Racer X would really appreciate it if you can take a few minutes to complete our Readers' Choice survey. The better we know our readers and audience, the better we can make everything we do.
Thanks for your help. We’ll see you at the races.
About the PRIZES
Meridian Wheeled Gear Bag 2021 TLD GasGas Team Red (1 Available)
MSRP: $249
The Meridian Gear Bag started off as a blank piece of paper project. It has been engineered specifically around the key items the bag needs to carry and keep organized. Comprised of four specific compartments; a boot/knee brace locker with pull out waterproof lining, padded helmet compartment, integrated goggle vault with a separate stash for lenses, roll-offs and a generously sized main section that can handle all your protective gear with ample room for multiple kits for that race day assault.
Sonic Tools Backpack (3 Available)
MSRP: $225 Each
The Sonic tool backpack is the ultimate storage solution for professionals on the move. The tool bag has a strong plastic base to keep your tools clean and in pristine condition, even when using the tool bag outside and in challenging conditions. The backpack enables you to effortlessly carry your tools to places where traditional toolboxes cannot reach or are simply not suitable. And all of this, while having your hands free for work. The removable lay-in gives you easy access to all your tools and multiple functional storage compartments allow you to safekeep additional items and personal belongings.
Scott Fury Goggle (3 Available)
MSRP: $69.95 Each
The SCOTT Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of their flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring their proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.
Bob's Cycle Supply $1000 Gift Card (1 Available)
MSRP: $1000
Bob's Cycle Supply is more than just a store - It's the destination in the Midwest for everything motorcycle, dirt bikes, snowmobiles and ATV's. Since the doors opened in 1971, Bob's Cycle Supply has been a Minnesota staple for the tight knit community of motorsports enthusiasts. A motorcycle store that has given the local riding community a place for parts and accessories not only for motorcycles but motorsports of all kinds.