Gibson Tyres Brings Cutting-Edge Tech To The Off-Road World

For a company that’s only been around since 2014, they keep their attitude old-school, where real-world results determine their course of action. And when they find an idea that works, they aren’t afraid to invest their time and money to make the best version possible a reality.

Gibson also makes top-of-the-line tubes and their patented, puncture-proof Gibson Mousse, whose exclusive “constrictions” increase the tire contact area for the best possible adhesion, grip, and precision.

Last year, Gibson joined forces with the storied Niemann + Frey Group, giving them the benefit of 80 years of sales and logistics experience to help them expand throughout Europe. Now, to accelerate growth Gibson is looking for a new distribution partner in the US. For more information, send an email to contact@gibsonpowertech.com. In the meantime, you can learn more about the brand and its products at en.gibsontyretech.shop.