Main Image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
74th edition of the event — Mantova, Italy
Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|35:32.712
|0.000
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tom Vialle
|35:34.188
|1.476
|KTM
|3
|Ben Watson
|35:37.463
|4.751
|Yamaha
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|36:05.827
|33.115
|Yamaha
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|36:06.501
|33.789
|KTM
|6
|Cyril Genot
|36:14.320
|41.608
|KTM
|7
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|36:15.544
|42.832
|Honda
|8
|Rene Hofer
|36:19.721
|47.009
|KTM
|9
|Benoit Paturel
|36:24.754
|52.042
|Honda
|10
|Karlis Sabulis
|36:40.464
|1:07.752
|Husqvarna
Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|34:33.811
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Valentin Guillod
|35:22.928
|49.117
|Yamaha
|3
|Rene Hofer
|35:24.274
|50.463
|KTM
|4
|Brent Van Doninck
|35:33.114
|59.303
|Yamaha
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|35:43.181
|1:09.370
|Honda
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|35:53.493
|1:19.682
|KTM
|7
|Alessandro Lupino
|35:56.123
|1:22.312
|KTM
|8
|Isak Gifting
|35:56.963
|1:23.152
|GasGas
|9
|Arminas Jasikonis
|36:19.280
|1:45.469
|Husqvarna
|10
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|36:29.951
|1:56.140
|Husqvarna
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|36:25.997
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|37:21.477
|55.480
|KTM
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|37:29.940
|1:03.943
|Yamaha
|4
|Ben Watson
|37:33.883
|1:07.886
|Yamaha
|5
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|38:10.955
|1:44.958
|Husqvarna
|6
|Shaun Simpson
|38:17.149
|1:51.152
|KTM
|7
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|38:23.543
|1:57.546
|Honda
|8
|Karlis Sabulis
|38:25.049
|1:59.052
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|38:29.101
|2:03.104
|Kawasaki
|10
|Ken Bengtson
|38:30.318
|2:04.321
|Husqvarna
Combined Team Scores
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - NationsSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
Italy
|37
|Antonio Cairoli
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Mattia Guadagnini
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|Mattia Guadagnini
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Alessandro Lupino
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Alessandro Lupino
|17
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Antonio Cairoli
|21
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|2
Netherlands
|38
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|20
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|3
United Kingdom
|39
|Ben Watson
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Ben Watson
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Shaun Simpson
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Shaun Simpson
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Conrad Mewse
|14
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Conrad Mewse
|22
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Round 11 (of 13) — Sunday Creek Raceway — Millfield, Ohio
Overall
GNCC
Burr Oak - OverallSeptember 25, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC United States
|Yamaha
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT United States
|KTM
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN United States
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA United States
|GasGas
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV United States
|Husqvarna
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT United States
|KTM
|7
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC United States
|Husqvarna
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell Australia
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
Burr Oak - XC2 ProSeptember 25, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN United States
|Yamaha
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|Honda
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ United States
|GasGas
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL United States
|KTM
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA United States
|Beta
|9
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT United States
|KTM
|10
|Benjamin Herrera
|Chile
|Sherco
XC3
GNCC
Burr Oak - XC3 Pro-AmSeptember 25, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC United States
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV United States
|KTM
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN United States
|Husqvarna
|4
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC United States
|Yamaha
|5
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL United States
|KTM
|6
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH United States
|GasGas
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA United States
|Yamaha
|8
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA United States
|Beta
|9
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL United States
|Honda
|10
|Jack N Joy
|Terre Haute, IN United States
|Sherco
WXC
GNCC
Burr Oak - WXCSeptember 25, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH United States
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH United States
|Kawasaki
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN United States
|Kawasaki
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|KTM
|6
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|Yamaha
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY United States
|Kawasaki
|8
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY United States
|Yamaha
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY United States
|KTM
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA United States
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|263
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|262
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|200
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|166
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|161
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|140
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|138
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|120
|10
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|90
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|292
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|248
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|169
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|168
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|162
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|153
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|136
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|118
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|292
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|248
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|169
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|168
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|162
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|153
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|136
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|118
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|273
|2
|Rachael Archer
|271
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|173
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|165
|6
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|139
|7
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|128
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|112
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|101
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Through Round 10 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|371
|2
|Tim Gajser
|370
|3
|Romain Febvre
|367
|4
|Jorge Prado
|359
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|326
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|280
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|254
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|234
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|185
|10
|Ben Watson
|171
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|403
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|332
|3
|Jago Geerts
|325
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|290
|5
|Jed Beaton
|290
|6
|Tom Vialle
|277
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|273
|8
|Rene Hofer
|263
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|251
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|223
AMA Super EnduroCross
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 15 (of 16)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 6 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins