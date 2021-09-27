Millfield, OH

Burr Oak GNCC Racing

Main Image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 74th edition of the event — Mantova, Italy Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

Combined Team Scores

Hosting Italy claimed the 74th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. KTM Images/Ray Archer

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES Round 11 (of 13) — Sunday Creek Raceway — Millfield, Ohio Overall

Steward Baylor takes the Burr Oak GNCC overall win and the overall championship lead. Mack Faint

XC2

XC3

WXC

Championship Standings Overall

XC2

XC3

WXC

Other Championship Standings FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp) Through Round 10 (of 19) Championship Standings MXGP

MX2

AMA Super EnduroCross Through Round 1 (of 6) Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK Through Round 15 (of 16) Championship Standings AFT SuperTwins

[caption] Sardegna

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO Through Round 6 (of 9) Pro Overall Standings

Australian ProMX Through Round 3 (of 8) Championship Standings THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO Through round 4 (of 9) Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings