Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 27, 2021 9:30am
by:

Main Image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer 

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

74th edition of the event — Mantova, Italy

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Thomas Kjer Olsen 35:32.7120.000 Husqvarna
2Tom Vialle 35:34.1881.476 KTM
3Ben Watson 35:37.4634.751 Yamaha
4Arnaud Tonus 36:05.82733.115 Yamaha
5Mattia Guadagnini 36:06.50133.789 KTM
6Cyril Genot 36:14.32041.608 KTM
7Vsevolod Brylyakov 36:15.54442.832 Honda
8Rene Hofer 36:19.72147.009 KTM
9Benoit Paturel 36:24.75452.042 Honda
10Karlis Sabulis 36:40.4641:07.752 Husqvarna
Full Results

Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jeffrey Herlings 34:33.8110.000 KTM
2Valentin Guillod 35:22.92849.117 Yamaha
3Rene Hofer 35:24.27450.463 KTM
4Brent Van Doninck 35:33.11459.303 Yamaha
5Henry Jacobi 35:43.1811:09.370 Honda
6Mattia Guadagnini 35:53.4931:19.682 KTM
7Alessandro Lupino 35:56.1231:22.312 KTM
8Isak Gifting 35:56.9631:23.152 GasGas
9Arminas Jasikonis 36:19.2801:45.469 Husqvarna
10Evgeny Bobryshev 36:29.9511:56.140 Husqvarna
Full Results

Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jeffrey Herlings 36:25.9970.000 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli 37:21.47755.480 KTM
3Glenn Coldenhoff 37:29.9401:03.943 Yamaha
4Ben Watson 37:33.8831:07.886 Yamaha
5Evgeny Bobryshev 38:10.9551:44.958 Husqvarna
6Shaun Simpson 38:17.1491:51.152 KTM
7Vsevolod Brylyakov 38:23.5431:57.546 Honda
8Karlis Sabulis 38:25.0491:59.052 Husqvarna
9Mathys Boisrame 38:29.1012:03.104 Kawasaki
10Ken Bengtson 38:30.3182:04.321 Husqvarna
Full Results

Combined Team Scores

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
Italy
Italy		37
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
17Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
21Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		38
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
15Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
18Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
20Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		39
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
22Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
Full Results
Hosting Italy claimed the 74th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
Hosting Italy claimed the 74th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. KTM Images/Ray Archer 

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Round 11 (of 13) — Sunday Creek Raceway — Millfield, Ohio

Overall

GNCC

Burr Oak - Overall

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States United States Husqvarna
4Ricky Russell Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States United States GasGas
5Thad Duvall Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States United States Husqvarna
6Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States United States KTM
7Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States United States Husqvarna
8Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell Australia Australia Kawasaki
9Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
10Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
Full Results
Steward Baylor takes the Burr Oak GNCC overall win and the overall championship lead.
Steward Baylor takes the Burr Oak GNCC overall win and the overall championship lead. Mack Faint

XC2

GNCC

Burr Oak - XC2 Pro

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
2Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Yamaha
4Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
5Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia Kawasaki
6Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States United States GasGas
7Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States United States KTM
8Thorn Devlin Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States United States Beta
9Simon J Johnson Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States United States KTM
10Benjamin Herrera Benjamin Herrera Chile Chile Sherco
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Burr Oak - XC3 Pro-Am

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States United States Husqvarna
2Jason Lipscomb Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States United States KTM
3Jake Froman Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States United States Husqvarna
4Eli Childers Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States United States Yamaha
5Hunter Neuwirth Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States United States KTM
6Michael J Pillar Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States United States GasGas
7Chase A Colville Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States United States Yamaha
8Max Fernandez Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States United States Beta
9Heath Harrison Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL United States United States Honda
10Jack N Joy Jack N Joy Terre Haute, IN United States United States Sherco
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Burr Oak - WXC

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States United States Kawasaki
4Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States United States Kawasaki
5Mackenzie Tricker Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States United States KTM
6Prestin Raines Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States United States Yamaha
7Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States United States Kawasaki
8Taylor Taylor Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States United States Yamaha
9Taylor Johnston Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States United States KTM
10Annelisa Davis Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States263
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States262
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States200
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia166
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States161
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States140
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States138
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States120
10Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States90
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States292
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States248
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
4Ruy Barbosa Chile168
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia162
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States136
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States118
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States292
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States248
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
4Ruy Barbosa Chile168
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia162
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States136
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States118
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States273
2Rachael Archer New Zealand271
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States173
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States165
6Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States139
7Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States128
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States112
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States101
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Through Round 10 (of 19)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands371
2Tim Gajser Slovenia370
3Romain Febvre France367
4Jorge Prado Spain359
5Antonio Cairoli Italy326
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland280
7Pauls Jonass Latvia254
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands234
9Alessandro Lupino Italy185
10Ben Watson United Kingdom171
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France403
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy332
3Jago Geerts Belgium325
4Thibault Benistant France290
5Jed Beaton Australia290
6Tom Vialle France277
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands273
8Rene Hofer Austria263
9Ruben Fernandez Spain251
10Mathys Boisrame France223
Full Standings

AMA Super EnduroCross

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 15 (of 16)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

[caption]Sardegna
[caption]Sardegna

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 6 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now