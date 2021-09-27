Steward Baylor Claims Burr Oak GNCC Overall Win, Overall Points Lead

Main Image by Mack Faint

MILLFIELD, Ohio—The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its eleventh round of racing at the GBC Powersports Tires Burr Oak event in Millfield, Ohio on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

As the XC1 Open Pro class took off the line it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger racing towards the holeshot line, earning himself an extra $250 courtesy of the All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, as the racers headed into the woods on the opening lap it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn making his way to timing and scoring first.

Ashburn would hold the early lead for the first three laps of the race. As the racing heated up it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley closing the gap between himself and Ashburn on lap four and making the pass for the lead. As Kelley moved into the lead AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor had worked his way up to third and was continuing to push towards the front of the pack.

As the trio up front made their way through the woods on the final lap of the race it was Baylor making the necessary passes on Ashburn and Kelley to move himself into the lead position. As Baylor made his way to the finish he would cross the finish line 16 seconds ahead of Kelley, who came through to finish second, with Ashburn holding onto third overall on the day. Baylor now holds the points lead, just one point ahead of Kelley.

Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell made his way into the fourth place position after running back in fifth for the majority of the race. Russell, who missed the last race due to illness, looked to be in great shape as he continued to push for the full three hours.