Motocross of Nations Highlights and Results
September 27, 2021 10:45am | by: Mitch Kendra
Main image courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo
Video: MXGP
It was a muddy, drama-filled day but Italy somehow won the 74th running of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations by a single point.
Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|35:32.712
|0.000
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tom Vialle
|35:34.188
|1.476
|KTM
|3
|Ben Watson
|35:37.463
|4.751
|Yamaha
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|36:05.827
|33.115
|Yamaha
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|36:06.501
|33.789
|KTM
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - MXGPSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|2
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|7 - 7
|Honda
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|1 - 13
|Husqvarna
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|15 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|10 - 8
|Husqvarna
Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|34:33.811
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Valentin Guillod
|35:22.928
|49.117
|Yamaha
|3
|Rene Hofer
|35:24.274
|50.463
|KTM
|4
|Brent Van Doninck
|35:33.114
|59.303
|Yamaha
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|35:43.181
|1:09.370
|Honda
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - MX2September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|5 - 6
|KTM
|3
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|14 - 8
|GasGas
|4
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|17 - 13
|KTM
|5
|Timur Petrashin
|Russia
|19 - 15
|KTM
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|36:25.997
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|37:21.477
|55.480
|KTM
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|37:29.940
|1:03.943
|Yamaha
|4
|Ben Watson
|37:33.883
|1:07.886
|Yamaha
|5
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|38:10.955
|1:44.958
|Husqvarna
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - OpenSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russia
|10 - 5
|Husqvarna
|3
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|12 - 6
|KTM
|4
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|2 - 18
|Yamaha
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|9 - 14
|Husqvarna
Combined Team Scores
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - NationsSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
Italy
|37
|Antonio Cairoli
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Mattia Guadagnini
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|Mattia Guadagnini
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Alessandro Lupino
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Alessandro Lupino
|17
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Antonio Cairoli
|21
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|2
Netherlands
|38
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|20
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|3
United Kingdom
|39
|Ben Watson
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Ben Watson
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Shaun Simpson
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Shaun Simpson
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Conrad Mewse
|14
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Conrad Mewse
|22
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM