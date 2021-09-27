Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Exhaust Podcast: Motocross of Nations Analysis

September 27, 2021 3:00pm
Did you pay attention to the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations? Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer think you should, because even without Team USA in the event, it was action-packed right to the end. The event was even decided based on a course-cutting penalty! Dig into everything that happened right here.

Main Image: Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

