Main image courtesy of KTM.

Sunday in Mantova, Italy was a wet and gloomy day, but the action on the track was about as hot as it can get. The 74th running of the Motocross of Nations went off in northern Italy and despite missing countries of the United States and Australia and the missing names like Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre, or Jorge Prado, the race was still about as thrilling as it gets, especially with the home team being involved in the battle for the victory.

After The Netherlands topped qualifying on Saturday, it seemed like their chances of repeating from their 2019 triumph were quite high. As the skies continued to open throughout the night though, the great equalizer of mother nature was looking to wreak havoc on the field as 20 nations went to the line looking to leave as champion.

Race 1

The rain was pouring as riders gathered up for the first race of the 2021 Motocross of Nations which would be the MXGP and MX2 combined race. With lightning in the area and a torrential downpour soaking the track prior to the start, conditions were going to be tricky, and a good start was extra critical. As such, the first turn was quick to provide the drama for two potential favorites as Glenn Coldenhoff of The Netherlands and Antonio Cairoli of Italy came together into the first corner and both went down.

While they picked themselves off the dirt, Switzerland’s Arnaud Tonus grabbed the holeshot but was quickly undone by Latvia’s Karlis Sabulis. Sabulis led for a little while at the beginning while the early mover was France’s Tom Vialle. The MX2 rider for France had been given the inside gate selection by his team and the usual quick starter used it well to move into second place on his 250. However, he would crash out of that second-place position and drift back to fifth with a small mistake on the third lap.

The next rider to surge forward then was Denmark’s Thomas Kjer Olsen as he slowly reeled in Sabulis for the lead and took it over. Vialle picked it up and moved forward fairly well over the next few laps to make his way back into second place. Behind him, Great Britain’s Ben Watson was the fastest rider on the track as he moved around Sabulis as well to get into third place. That top three trio then took off at the front and ran nose to tail for much of the race.