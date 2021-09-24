Watch: Motocross of Nations Gate Pick Ballot
September 24, 2021 1:45pm | by: Press Release
MANTOVA (Italy)—Following the Team Presentation of the 74th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations teams gathered to the media center in Mantova, Italy, for the official ballot to define the starting grid for tomorrow’s qualifying races.
Related: View the official 2021 Motocross of Nations Rosters
Complete results of the ballot are available below:
1. South Africa
2. Latvia
3. Croatia
4. Denmark
5. Ireland
6. Ukraine
7. Greece
8. Canada
9. Slovakia
10. Portugal
11. Morocco
12. Venezuela
13. Estonia
14. Lithuania
15. Iceland
16. Great Britain
17. Austria
18. Bulgaria
19. France
20. Poland
21. Sweden
22. Spain
23. Belgium
24. Czech Republic
25. Germany
26. Switzerland
27. Slovenia
28. Italy
29. Netherlands
30. MFR
31. Finland
Main image courtesy of MXGP