Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Watch: Motocross of Nations Gate Pick Ballot

September 24, 2021 1:45pm | by:

MANTOVA (Italy)—Following the Team Presentation of the 74th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations teams gathered to the media center in Mantova, Italy, for the official ballot to define the starting grid for tomorrow’s qualifying races.

Related: View the official 2021 Motocross of Nations Rosters

Complete results of the ballot are available below:

1. South Africa
2. Latvia
3. Croatia
4. Denmark
5. Ireland
6. Ukraine
7. Greece
8. Canada
9. Slovakia
10. Portugal
11. Morocco
12. Venezuela
13. Estonia
14. Lithuania
15. Iceland
16. Great Britain
17. Austria
18. Bulgaria
19. France
20. Poland
21. Sweden
22. Spain
23. Belgium
24. Czech Republic
25. Germany
26. Switzerland
27. Slovenia
28. Italy
29. Netherlands
30. MFR
31. Finland

Main image courtesy of MXGP

