450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
How to Watch: Motocross of Nations and Burr Oak GNCC

How to Watch Motocross of Nations and Burr Oak GNCC

September 24, 2021 10:30am
by:

Main Image Courtesy of Glenn Coldenhoff Facebook

The 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Mantova, Italy. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

The 11th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio, at the Burr Oak GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross Of Nations

  • MXoN

    Motocross of Nations

     Sunday, September 26
    Mantova
    Mantova IT Italy
    • Team Presentation 
      Live
      September 24 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying heat 
      Live
      September 25 - 8:20 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 25 - 9:20 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Open Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 25 - 10:20 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Final B 
      Live
      September 26 - 4:50 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      September 26 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 
      Live
      September 26 - 8:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP) 
      Live
      September 26 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXoN Race 1 (Delayed)
      September 26 - 10:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXoN Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 26 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXoN Race 3 (Delayed)
      September 27 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXoN TV Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Burr Oak GNCC race day broadcast schedule.
The 2021 Burr Oak GNCC race day broadcast schedule. GNCC Racing

2019 mxon overall finish

(Last event since the 2020 event was cancelled)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 29, 2019
Assen
Assen Netherlands
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
Netherlands
Netherlands		18
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
2Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
10Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Honda
10Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Honda
2
Belgium
Belgium		47
6Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Honda
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Honda
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
11Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Yamaha
17Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Yamaha
30Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		58
3Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
9Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
10Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
24Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
36Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
Full Results

2021 Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States237
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States233
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States179
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States262
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States223
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
4Ruy Barbosa Chile150
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States148
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States280
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States228
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States160
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States152
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand264
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States261
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States152
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States147
Full Standings

