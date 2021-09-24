Main Image Courtesy of Glenn Coldenhoff Facebook
The 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Mantova, Italy. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
The 11th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio, at the Burr Oak GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy FIM Motocross Of Nations
- MXoN
Motocross of NationsSunday, September 26
- Team PresentationLiveSeptember 24 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Qualifying heatLiveSeptember 25 - 8:20 AM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 25 - 9:20 AM
- Open Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 25 - 10:20 AM
- Final BLiveSeptember 26 - 4:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveSeptember 26 - 7:00 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveSeptember 26 - 8:30 AM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveSeptember 26 - 10:00 AM
- MXoN Race 1 (Delayed)September 26 - 10:00 PM
- MXoN Race 2 (Delayed)September 26 - 11:00 PM
- MXoN Race 3 (Delayed)September 27 - 12:00 AM
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Burr OakSaturday, September 25
2019 mxon overall finish
(Last event since the 2020 event was cancelled)
Motocross of Nations - NationsSeptember 29, 2019
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
Netherlands
|18
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|10
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|10
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|2
Belgium
|47
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|6
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Jago Geerts
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Kevin Strijbos
|11
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Kevin Strijbos
|17
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Jago Geerts
|30
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|3
United Kingdom
|58
|Shaun Simpson
|3
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Nathan Watson
|9
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Shaun Simpson
|10
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Adam Sterry
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Adam Sterry
|24
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Nathan Watson
|36
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
2021 Standings
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|237
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|233
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|179
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|262
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|223
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|150
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|148
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|280
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|228
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|160
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|152
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|264
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|261
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|147
Other Links
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Live Timing
Timetable
Race Center
Team Rosters
Mantova Track General Info
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Burr Oak GNCC
Burr Oak GNCC Race Center
Burr Oak GNCC Starting Rows
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Grand National Cross Country Series
Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 S Wemer Rd
Millfield, OH 45761
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Burr Oak GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Grand National Cross Country Series
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy FIM Motocross Of Nations
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mantova, Italy.
Friday, September 24
Saturday, September 25
Sunday, September 26
Grand National Cross Country Series
Burr Oak GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millfield, Ohio.
Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26, 2021