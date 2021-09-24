European Junior E-Motocross to Electrify 2021 Motocross of Nations This Weekend

The following is a press release from KTM:

KTM is plugged in and ready to buzz the biggest stage in international motocross thanks to the brand-new European Junior E-Motocross series that will debut at Mantova, Italy and the 74th edition of the Motocross of Nations this weekend.

The most prestigious annual event for off-road motorcycle circuit racing is famous for bringing fans together under their national flags to support the three fastest riders from their selected country. The Motocross of Nations has delivered a battle of the ‘best of the best’ for more than seven decades and will now welcome and highlight the potential heroes for years to come with a new and exciting junior electric racing category. The European Junior E-Motocross Series is a ground-breaking five-round contest and will celebrate its international launch in the sand of the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Mantova, Italy.

In short, the initial invitational will bring almost 40 of the quickest and hungriest kids into the ideal learning environment, many of whom will be steering KTM’s potent electric minicycle: the KTM SX-E 5. the MX of Nations layout with the national teams, bikes and vibe of the whole spectacle is certainly something that will be memorable for any impressionable dirtbiker!

Among the junior racers to come to Italy is Jagger Maddison, younger son of famed stunt motorcyclist Robbie. The Australian is already aware of the performance of the KTM SX-E 5 and is now ready to show his mettle under the watchful gaze of the international community of Pros and fans.

The KTM SX-E 5 should be the most prominent bike in the gate at Mantova for what will be an educational introduction to elite race tracks as well as a learning experience in front of an international audience. The European Junior E-Motocross Series goes on to join the 2021 FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship at the next four rounds in Germany, France, and Spain (a double-header). The KTM SX-E 5 has a host of premium and innovative features, such as the adjustable subframe that lets the bike ‘grow’ with the kids. WP XACT Suspension, a light steel chromoly frame and 907Wh of stored energy that allows up to two hours of riding time.

At the end of the season all riders taking part in the full European Junior E-Motocross Series will be able to enjoy a three-day training camp with a KTM world championship team and the EMXE Junior Series champion will win their pick of a KTM off-road bike.

Florian Burguet, Vice President KTM Global Marketing:

“The European Junior E-Motocross series is not only a fabulous opportunity to allow youngsters to see and feel what it’s like to be part of a top level championship but also to show what our electric mini motocross bikes can do. It’s amazing that we can give the riders the chance to take it to the track at Mantova and be part of an occasion like the Motocross of Nations and then really get stuck into the championship during the Grands Prix. We love racing and EMXE Junior is about welcoming new kids and names and faces into this special world. It’s a big deal for the Group, and we hope that riders and their families can have fun, can learn and experience something that’s new and unique in international motocross.”

David Luongo, CEO Infront Motor Racing:

“When we talked with KTM AG about establishing the European Junior E-Motocross series we were excited to be able to bring this proven electric technology to MXGP and then being able to make the international launch at Mantova. It doesn’t get much bigger or better than the Motocross of Nations. With KTM we know the competition will be first-class in terms of organisation, and ensuring the best and safest learning experiences for the kids. It’s an important and novel addition to our racing structure and a very welcome one. We can’t wait to see the bikes and the kids in the sand in Italy.”

Calendar

Round 1, launch/initiation event: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy – September 25-26

Round 2, Grand Prix of Germany, Teutschenthal – October 2-3

Round 3, Grand Prix of France, LaCapelle Marival – October 9-10

Round 4, Grand Prix of Spain, Arroyomolinos – October 16

Round 5, Grand Prix of Spain, Arroyomolinos – October 17

More information can be found at www.junioremotocross.com.