Main Image: Hunter Lawrence in 2018 courtesy of Honda 114 Motorsports
The 2022 calendar year is approaching soon. Here is the list of the top 99 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross, as released by the AMA, with some context added.
Full list of 2022 AMA numbers.
Defending Champions
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
#1 in 450SX | Cooper Webb | Will Defend Title
Cooper Webb claimed his second 450SX title with Red Bull KTM in his third year with the Austrian team. Webb will once again have a #1 on his Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F when the gate drops in Anaheim, California, for the 2022 season opener. However, when Webb lines up for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship he will once again be #2, as he finished fourth in the 2021 450 Class standings.
#1W In 250SX West Region | Justin Cooper | Expected to Defend Title
The New York native claimed his first 250SX title last year and is expected to defend his title with a #1W on his Yamaha YZ250F in 2022. Once Cooper heads to Pro Motocross, he will return to his career number, #32. Cooper will be pointing out of the 250 Class following 2022, so this will be his last season before he jumps to the premier class in 2023.
#1E In 250SX East Region | Colt Nichols | Expected to Defend Title
A second title for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, Colt Nichols claimed the 250SX East Region title. He is expected to run the #1E plate in supercross in the 250SX East Region but will be #45 for Pro Motocross. Nichols’ #45 will be his new career number moving forward. Insert Colt 45 jokes here.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
#1 In 450 Class | Dylan Ferrandis | Will Defend Title
What a year for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team! In just their first year in the premier class, 450 rookie Dylan Ferrandis claimed the title—the team’s third title on the year. After an impressive rookie season in the premier class, Ferrandis will return to the Star squad in 2022 and will defend his #1 plate against the rest of the field. However, in supercross in January, Ferrandis will once again be #14 (his career number he earned after the 2019 season).
#1 In 250 Class | Jett Lawrence | Will Defend Title
Jett Lawrence became the first Australian to win the 250 Class Pro Motocross title while running #18. Since he won a national title, he was able to pick a new career number, so he stuck with #18. He will be repping the #18 on his Honda HRC CRF250R in supercross before slapping a #1 on it for Pro Motocross.
OTHER NOTES:
Career Numbers Lost
#4 | Blake Baggett
Baggett did not race in 2021 and therefore, did not earn enough points to keep his number. We have heard the AMA attempted to contact Baggett to ask if he wanted to keep his number one additional year, which is allowed if the rider requests it. Baggett did not respond. However, the number was not selected by either national champion (Ferrandis or Jett Lawrence) and will therefore remain unused in 2022.
Save My Number!
#12 | Shane McElrath
McElrath raced two rounds of supercross before a back injury derailed what was going to be his first full season in the premier class. He is petitioning to keep his #12 for 2022, when he races aboard a Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS 450 SX-F.
#22 | Chad Reed
Reed did not race in 2021 but we heard from the AMA that the Australian did request to keep his #22 in 2022.
#46 | Justin Hill
Like Reed, Hill did not compete in 2021 either but asked to keep his number in 2022.
New Career Numbers and Other Number Highlights
There were four different career numbers earned this year (highlighted by ** below).
#4 | Not Taken
#5 | Not Taken
#8 | Not Taken
#13 | Not Taken (Out of superstition)
#18** | Jett Lawrence
As mentioned above, Lawrence had the opportunity to pick a single digit number since he won a national title, but he did not as he chose to stick with #18.
#20 | Broc Tickle
Tickle raced supercross with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda but moved into a testing role with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team towards the end of the year. There has yet to be anything announced if he could become a fill-in rider if needed, but if Tickle lines up he will have his career number #20 ready to go.
#30** | Jo Shimoda
Shimoda earned enough points to lock in a career number, so he will remain #30 for 2022 and beyond.
#45** | Colt Nichols
As mentioned above, Nichols is locked in with #45 as his new career number.
#53 | Martin Davalos
Martin Davalos earned #53 aboard his Monster Energy/Lucas Oil Team Tedder KTM 450 SX-F but announced his retirement prior to the 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross. We do not expect him to race any points-paying races in 2022, but his number is reserved due to the 124 points the native of Ecuador earned.
#96** | Hunter Lawrence
The older Lawrence brother earned himself a new career number, choosing #96. Hunter raced as #96 in Europe in the FIM Motocross World Championship as a member of the Honda 114 Motorsports team before first racing his debut season in the U.S. in 2019 as #196. It’s good to see the Australian pick a number close to his heart.
#99 | RJ Wageman
Nod to the older Wageman brother for earning the final two-digit number for 2022, dropping his #621 from this year.
New Year, Same Number
The following riders have not earned career numbers but have lucked into earning the same number in consecutive years.
#34 | Max Anstie
After racing the 2020 season as #103, Anstie earned #34 for 2021. Well, after another solid year in 2021, Anstie repeated his placing in the national number standings and will once again be #34 in 2022—although you can expect to see him on a different bike than a Suzuki next year.
#69 | Robbie Wageman
Robbie Wageman has locked down the #69 for the second straight year.
Into the Double-Digits
These guys earned a number that will bump from from triple digits to two digits for 2022.
#36 | Max Vohland
Vohland was #115 for his debut pro season but will be #36 as his first two-digit number.
#38 | Joshua Varize
Varize had a solid debut season of supercross and put in a strong effort in Pro Motocross (picking up a ride with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for the final two rounds) and will move to the double digits from his #241.
#68 | Preston Kilroy
Kilroy dabbled in the pros in 2020 Pro Motocross before racing five rounds this season following the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be #68 in 2022.
#47 | Seth Hammaker
Hammaker was #510 as an amateur before racing as #150 this year during his debut season as a pro. The Pennsylvania native will be #47 in 2022.
#58 | Ryan Surratt
After racing off-road desert races for several years, Surratt returned to the AMA Supercross and Motocross scene this year, putting in strong rides in the 450 Class late in the year. He moves from his #951 to #58 for 2022.
#60 | Thomas Do
Do will leave his #773 from 2021 behind as he moves to #60 next year.
#63 | Jeremy Hand
Hand was #90 in 2019 but raced as #122 this year. He will be back in the two-digits next year as he will be #63.
#75 | Luke Neese
Neese will move from #125 to #75 for 2022.
#77 | Cedric Soubeyras
Soubeyras earned enough points aboard his #204 GasGas MC 250F in supercross to earn #77 for 2022.
#76 | Devin Simonson
Simonson will move from #170 to #76 for 2022.
#78 | Cade Clason
Clason was #280 in 2021 but will be #78 for 2022.
#79 | Hunter Schlosser
Schlosser will go from his #193 to #79.
#82 | Chris Canning
With the help of his sponsors, Canning was able to put together a solid full season of Pro Motocross. He will be into the top 100 from #376 he ran this year.
#84 | Scott Meshey
While running #441—oh and pursuing his MBA from Saint Leo University—Meshey put in a solid season that earned him a two-digit number for 2022.
#86 | Wilson Fleming
Fleming will jump from #185 to #86 for 2022. However, Fleming announced on September 4th that he plans to move on from racing professionally as he begins a career working for Leatt in the sales department.
#88 | Jacob Runkles
Runkles nation put in a great season of 450 Pro Motocross to earn a double-digit number for 2022.
#89 | Lane Shaw
Shaw will move from #124 in 2021 to #89 in 2022.
#91 | Brandon Scharer
The full-time ClubMX team trainer became a part-time rider this season, lining up for several rounds of Pro Motocross. He earned 29 points and a new career-best overall finish while running #307, giving him #91 for 2022 if he chooses to race again.
#92 | Jace Kessler
Kessler has moved to the pro ranks full-time and will not be #800 in 2022—Mike Alessi fans rejoice!
#93 | Tyler Stepek
Like Runkles, Stepek is another Maryland native who put together a great season in 450 Pro Motocross. His #314 becomes a #93 for 2022.
#98 | Dominique Thury
German native “Nique” Thury moved to the U.S. full-time prior to 2021. He—and his dog Bailey—live and train at ClubMX and his first year here earned him #98 for 2022.
Look A Like
#59 | Levi Kitchen
In 2022, Kitchen will be making his AMA Supercross debut and will don the #59, which his teammate Jarrett Frye wore in 2021. Frye will be #39 in 2022, so will the #59 will look similar this year it’s not the same guy from last year.
2022 AMA SX and MX Numbers
Here is the official press release from the AMA, with the numbers below.
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders.
The assigned professional numbers are used in competition, and the reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the title was earned. When racing outside the rider’s title class or region, an assigned number is used.
2022 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2022
2022 AMA SX and MX Numbers
1 — 450SX Cooper Webb
1 — 450MX Dylan Ferrandis
1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence
1W — Justin Cooper
1E — Colt Nichols
2* — Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10* — Justin Brayton
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16* — Zach Osborne
17* — Joey Savatgy
18** — Jett Lawrence
19* — Justin Bogle
20* — Broc Tickle
21* — Jason Anderson
22* — Chad Reed
23* — Chase Sexton
24* — RJ Hampshire
25* — Marvin Musquin
26* — Alex Martin
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28 — Christian Craig
29 — Michael Mosiman
30** — Jo Shimoda
31 — Jalek Swoll
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Austin Forkner
34 — Max Anstie
35 — Garrett Marchbanks
36 — Maximus Vohland
37 — Coty Schock
38 — Joshua Varize
39 — Jarrett Frye
40 — Dilan Schwartz
41 — Brandon Hartranft
42 — Ty Masterpool
43 — Carson Mumford
44 — Pierce Brown
45** — Colt Nichols
46* — Justin Hill
47 — Seth Hammaker
48 — Cameron McAdoo
49 — Nate Thrasher
50 — Stilez Robertson
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Kyle Peters
53 — Martin Davalos
54 — Mitchell Oldenburg
55 — Justin Rodbell
56 — Joshua Osby
57 — Kevin Moranz
58 — Ryan Surratt
59 — Levi Kitchen
60 — Thomas Do
61 — Fredrik Noren
62 — Vince Friese
63 — Jeremy Hand
64 — Mitchell Harrison
65 — Grant Harlan
66 — Chris Blose
67 — Logan Karnow
68 — Preston Kilroy
69 — Robbie Wageman
70 — Ramyller Alves
71 — Ben LaMay
72 — John Short
73 — Benny Bloss
74 — Derek Kelley
75 — Luke Neese
76 — Devin Simonson
77 — Cedric Soubeyras
78 — Cade Clason
79 — Hunter Schlosser
80 — Enzo Lopes
81 — Jace Owen
82 — Chris Canning
83 — Tyler Bowers
84 — Scott Meshey
85 — Hunter Sayles
86 — Wilson Fleming
87 — Alex Ray
88 — Jacob Runkles
89 — Lane Shaw
90 — Jordon Smith
91 — Brandon Scharer
92 — Jace Kessler
93 — Tyler Stepek
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Justin Starling
96** — Hunter Lawrence
97 — Jerry Robin
98 — Dominique Thury
99 — RJ Wageman