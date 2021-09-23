Drop-In Upgraded Suspension Performance At Last!
Not feeling love for your OEM forks anymore? You aren’t alone, and there are lots of options for riders looking to improve their front-end performance. Dal Soggio’s Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge has gotten tons of positive feedback lately, and for good reason: they’re relatively easy to install and make an immediate impact on your rider, in terms of comfort and performance.
The Sphere is a “drop-in” system, designed to replace the internals of your forks—only the inner and outer fork tubes will remain from your bike’s original setup. The sealed and pressurized cartridge ups the precision and sensitivity of your forks, giving you better feedback and greater precision during your ride.
With 38 available clicks, the Sphere provides a wide and more precise range of compression settings, and the automatic bleed valves are calibrated one by one in laboratory to ensure the correct internal pression. The compression piston itself is made of anodized Ergal 7075 aluminum, famed for its strength, lightness, and corrosion resistance. Four oil passages (instead of the usual three) ensure a better and more precise oil flow. The rebound piston, also made of anodized Ergal 7075, has four oil passages decrease wear of both oil and shims. The Teflon-treated slide band gives the hydraulic cartridge even better sensitivity.
The Sphere kit uses Dal Soggio’s own Cube Oil 5W, which is specially formulated for use in high-tech suspension forks and hydraulic cartridges. Its anti-foam/anti-tear blend has special stabilizing additives for high temperatures, protecting against seal wear.
The Sphere is available for all models of front forks, including WP Xplor, WP 4CS Cross, WP 4CS Enduro, WP Open, KYB, Marzocchi 48, Sachs 48. Dal Soggio also offers a new spring kit for Showa 49 Air 2015, KYB Air 2014, KYB Air PSF 2015, Showa 49 Air SFF 2016, Showa Air SFF Kawasaki, and Kayaba PSF2 for conversion from air to traditional springs.
To learn more about the Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge, check out dalsoggiorace.com.