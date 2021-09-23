Drop-In Upgraded Suspension Performance At Last!

Not feeling love for your OEM forks anymore? You aren’t alone, and there are lots of options for riders looking to improve their front-end performance. Dal Soggio’s Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge has gotten tons of positive feedback lately, and for good reason: they’re relatively easy to install and make an immediate impact on your rider, in terms of comfort and performance.

The Sphere is a “drop-in” system, designed to replace the internals of your forks—only the inner and outer fork tubes will remain from your bike’s original setup. The sealed and pressurized cartridge ups the precision and sensitivity of your forks, giving you better feedback and greater precision during your ride.