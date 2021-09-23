Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Drop-In Upgraded Suspension Performance At Last!

September 23, 2021 1:10pm | by:
Drop-In Upgraded Suspension Performance At Last!

Not feeling love for your OEM forks anymore? You aren’t alone, and there are lots of options for riders looking to improve their front-end performance. Dal Soggio’s Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge has gotten tons of positive feedback lately, and for good reason: they’re relatively easy to install and make an immediate impact on your rider, in terms of comfort and performance.

The Sphere is a “drop-in” system, designed to replace the internals of your forks—only the inner and outer fork tubes will remain from your bike’s original setup. The sealed and pressurized cartridge ups the precision and sensitivity of your forks, giving you better feedback and greater precision during your ride.

With 38 available clicks, the Sphere provides a wide and more precise range of compression settings, and the automatic bleed valves are calibrated one by one in laboratory to ensure the correct internal pression. The compression piston itself is made of anodized Ergal 7075 aluminum, famed for its strength, lightness, and corrosion resistance. Four oil passages (instead of the usual three) ensure a better and more precise oil flow. The rebound piston, also made of anodized Ergal 7075, has four oil passages decrease wear of both oil and shims. The Teflon-treated slide band gives the hydraulic cartridge even better sensitivity.

The Sphere kit uses Dal Soggio’s own Cube Oil 5W, which is specially formulated for use in high-tech suspension forks and hydraulic cartridges. Its anti-foam/anti-tear blend has special stabilizing additives for high temperatures, protecting against seal wear.

  • Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge Dal Soggio
  • Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge Dal Soggio

The Sphere is available for all models of front forks, including  WP Xplor, WP 4CS Cross, WP 4CS Enduro, WP Open, KYB, Marzocchi 48, Sachs 48.  Dal Soggio also offers a new spring kit for Showa 49 Air 2015, KYB Air 2014, KYB Air PSF 2015, Showa 49 Air SFF 2016, Showa Air SFF Kawasaki, and Kayaba PSF2 for conversion from air to traditional springs.

To learn more about the Sphere Hydraulic Cartridge, check out dalsoggiorace.com.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now