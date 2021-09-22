Ryan Sipes has done—and still does—it all. From AMA Supercross and Motocross to American Flat Track to the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series to International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), the veteran of the sport is still extremely capable—even at almost 37 years old. Sipes just got back from the 95th ISDE, where Team USA (consisting of Johnny Girroir, Taylor Robert, Layne Michael, and Sipes), took third overall in the World Trophy standings. Then, Sipes hopped onto his GasGas and took on Tyler Bereman’s Red Bull Imagination event that combines some of the biggest jump lines you have ever seen one after another. So, Sipes went from racing American Flat Track TT (barely any jumps) to the ISDE (barely any jumps) to a free ride event that is all about jumps.

Afterwards, we caught up to Sipes to see how it all played out.

Racer X: What is free riding to you?

Ryan Sipes: Free riding is being able to express yourself on a dirt bike, I think. Probably have the most of anything you can do on a dirt bike, but also show who you are as a rider and what your style, because everybody’s is different. That’s the cool part of this, especially with the course the way it is and all these different people, their different personalities. Everybody is a little different. I think it’s just awesome to be able to do this with all these guys.

How does it differ from moto and freestyle?

I’ve never done freestyle, so I don't know if it’s closer to that than moto, but it’s definitely a lot different than moto. Moto is so serious. There’s one goal, to win. Here, it’s like we want to win but we’re not that worried about it if we don’t. In moto you can psych yourself out because you’re scared to lose. Like, I got to win. Here, we’re going to have the most fun we’ve ever had and hang out with super cool people and hit the biggest jumps we’ve ever hit. So, I don't know. It just takes that edge away where if we were racing, we wouldn’t be hanging out and having fun like we are, but we care a little bit less about it than we would if we were racing.