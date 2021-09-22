What’s the next step for free riding?

Hodges: This is kind of the next step, I’d say, doing events like this and getting everyone together and having jam formats and filming. That’s when the good riding comes out, when I’d say there’s less pressure and everyone is just kind of having fun with each other. That’s when the good stuff comes out, so it’s definitely good to get that on footage. Just putting out good content and doing new things.

Bereman: I think the future of this, my whole goal of this whole thing was to just create a cool course and just bring all my friends together and ride the course and film a really cool film of the whole week, and then take it back to Red Bull and be like, “Look, you can take this and you can turn it into a contest.” Last year the contest kind of got dropped on us at the last minute and things happened very quickly for the first year, before I was able to prove it. So, it ran as well as we could last year. Then this year obviously bringing the contest part back into it, but my biggest thing with having it—I was wearing a lot of hats being host, being producer, being just pulled in a million directions, but just beating into these riders’ heads that it’s not all about… We’re free riders. We don’t like getting put in a box. A lot of us used to race. When you get put in a box, you don’t perform your best sometimes. So, that’s the biggest thing. This whole entire week was judged over a whole week, and then more or less just being creative. There’s no pressure. There’s so many jumps out here, you don’t have to go hit this or that or whatever. It’s a form of expression through our dirt bikes. It’s a blank canvas out there. Whatever you see goes. That’s just like the coolest thing. Hopefully you can take this platform and we’re working with the world. Imagine how many rolling hills like this are in the world. It’s all about just some creativity and imagination. My goal with this is I’m pretty sure we’ve taken this course from last year and completely blew it out of the water and take that next level, but it’s like, what do you really do more here now? So, maybe we’ll kind of take this and move it on somewhere else. Ultimately, with some creativity and some imagination, you can take this platform and you can literally take it all over the world. Fortunately, I’m pretty sure it went pretty well. We’ve obviously learning as we go. We’ll learn and build on things that we learned that we could do better from year one to two, and we did that, now from year two to three. Hopefully we can keep this thing going and start taking it all over the place. You never know which way it can go. Get some bands out here. Get some actual live audience. Get people hyped up. It’s unreal, man. Just so stoked it went as good as it did. Stoked it’s over. Stoked to have a beer and kick my feet up.

Seely: This is the next step. Imagination is the next step for free riding. I don’t know how you can get any bigger than this. The jumps are huge, even bigger than last year. Guys are throwing down even crazier than they were last year. I think the next step for free riding is Imagination 3.0, honestly, you can’t top this. This is the craziest course, the craziest group of riders, It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Main Image: Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool