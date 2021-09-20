Results Archive
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Watch: MXGP in Sardegna Sand

September 20, 2021 10:25am | by:

The rugged sand of Italy welcomed MXGP for the weekend, where Jeffrey Herlings pulled off 1-1 scores in the big class, and his teammate Tom Vialle did the same in MX2. 

MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGP

September 19, 2021
Riola Sardo
Sardinia Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 2 KTM
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France3 - 3 Kawasaki
4Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa4 - 4 Yamaha
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland6 - 5 Yamaha
MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2

September 19, 2021
Riola Sardo
Sardinia Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 3 Yamaha
3Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium8 - 2 Yamaha
5Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden6 - 6 GasGas
