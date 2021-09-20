Somehow, only two months after being landed on two turns into the first lap in the Netherlands and fracturing his shoulder, Jeffrey Herlings finds himself leading the MXGP championship. The tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship took place over the weekend in Sardinia, Italy, at the sandy Riola Sardo circuit where championship leader Tim Gajser (who entered with a rumored broken collarbone that he had surgically repaired during the week) struggled, going down in the first turn. Insert sand expert Herlings, who holeshot and ran away with the race win, lapping the #243 as he took the checkered flag. When the second moto began, Herlings tracked down his brand mate Jorge Prado in order to take the race win, going 1-1 as he claimed the overall and the points lead as Gajser struggled to 19-8 finishes and Antonio Cairoli did not race following a crash in qualifying. MX Vice’s Lewis Phillips caught up to the #84 following the action.

Interview by Lewis Phillips MX Vice

MX Vice: Jeffrey Herlings, 1-1, pole position in qualifying and the red plate. Perfect doesn’t even cover it, really.

Jeffrey Herlings: Could it be any better for today? Maybe we could have had a better start in the second moto, but we started second. If we would have been first it would have been easy going, but we had to work for the second one. Practice was good, timed practice was good, so I was able to get a good gate pick. Then first moto I pulled a holie. I was pretty surprised with that one. Then I just felt comfortable the whole moto and I was leading and pulling away every lap almost, so I was happy with that one and it was super good. Second moto I had a good start, with second, but yeah, you know Jorge when he’s leading, he’s hard to pass. He’s not doing anything dirty whatsoever, he just rides defensive, he uses the right lines on the inside. He’s really good with that. Then I saw the countdown clock counting down and I was like, “We’ve got to put the hammer down.” So, I passed him with like five laps to go and then I managed to pull a little gap. So, 1-1, and I went from minutes 34 points to plus one or tied, I don’t even know.

You were much, much faster than Prado in the second half of the track, but the first sector he could eek out a little bit of a gap and that made it harder for you to pass him.

Yeah because in that part there were a lot of 180 turns, and he kept roosting me. At one point I was starting to run out of tears offs. At some point I had to give him a little bit of a gap. I still was able to fight as hard as I could, and I was able to pass him.