MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Racer X Films: Hangtown Infield Access

September 20, 2021

Relive the thrilling season finale of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross through the lens of Tom Journet. Tom captured all the action from all four motos of racing up close to see the dramatic scenes as Jett Lawrence fought for and eventually took him the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship. We also see the hard fought battles from the 450 Class as Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac split moto victories as they each looked to go out of the final round on top of the podium.

Read Now
