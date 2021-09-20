Barely fifteen minutes into timed practice and a crash for Cairoli led to some worrying scenes as the nine-times world champion was stretchered away from the course. Apparently the soon-to-be 36-year-old initially lacked feeling in his lower body but regained sensation shortly afterwards. The left side of his handlebar had completely snapped free. Pain around his neck and back forced #222 out of action in what is now his swansong full season. He went from being in the heart of the championship mix to fifth and 45 points adrift. The period of six hours from the crash to the final checkered flag at Riola was a costly one for the veteran in several senses and his role as leader of Team Italy on home turf in Mantova for this weekend’s MX of Nations is now also in doubt.

Before Cairoli’s accident, Honda HRC had been trying to keep a lid on an alleged broken left collarbone for Gajser due to a training mishap earlier in the week. The Slovenian had apparently undergone surgery and had even tried to ride the factory CRF450R before Sardinia. The reigning number one had to pass two fitness checks from the Italian medical crew and struggled with the pain of the injury during qualification. He could only post the 18th fastest lap and being stuck in the nether regions of the pack in the first corner led to his tumble and eventual 19th in the opening moto. Even though his battling performance to eighth in the second sprint was entirely admirable, Gajser now faces the kind of race back to fitness that Herlings had to negotiate earlier in the season (Herlings suffered a broken shoulder blade). Luckily for the 24-year-old, he was already planning to miss the forthcoming Motocross of Nations and can now use the only free weekend for the rest of the MXGP season to heal.

The developments allowed Herlings to gather his first 1-1 of ‘21. The result was unsurprising given the Dutchman’s prolificacy in the sand but the fact that he now holds the red plate after being more than 40 points in arrears of Gajser several rounds ago shows how rapidly this contest can change. For all the enthusiasm around the points and the numbers, is MXGP really that close? Herlings has now claimed the last three rounds in a row. He made use of a rare holeshot to win the first moto from Prado by over 40 seconds. He tracked and bullied his more junior teammate to comprehensively own the second moto.