We were running a little light on the questions for Phil this week so we asked long-time Racer X Editor at Large Aaron Hansel to send some questions to Phil. Hansel wanted to get to the bottom of some real insider knowledge about Phil from Phil himself!

I know this section is supposed to be you answering questions from the readers, but this week they’re going to have to wait because I’ve got some questions of my own. And since you never return my texts anymore, you’ve left me no choice but to use what little pull I have at Racer X and address you in your weekly column. First, let’s talk about that nickname of yours—Philthy Phil, The Philth, or just plain Filth—whatever version you prefer. How long have you had it, and how long did it take for you to start coming around to it? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think you’ve always liked it. About 12 years ago I was interviewing you and you stopped me mid-question and asked, ‘Hey what’s up with Ping? Does he hate me or something?’ because he’d taken to calling you Philthy Phil in his weekly piece he used to write here. Now the word Filth even appears in your Instagram Bio. What’s the story!?

Filthy has been a nickname for 10 years now. Matthes started the name Filthy Phil. I don’t mind it honestly. I’ve been called a hell of a lot worse! It has a nice little ring to it, and a lot of the fans call or yell Filthy instead of my name. I can’t quite recall the Ping deal honestly. I’ve never actually met him. Only when Seely and I had a run in at Hangtown in 2010 and I can hardly remember what happen then. I’ve never not liked the nickname. FYI, I didn’t return your text because I couldn’t give a shit about a poll on what is the most difficult obstacle on the circuit, one day after surgery!