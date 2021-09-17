Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Full Schedule

MX vs ATV Legends Video Game Announced From THQ Nordic

September 17, 2021 3:30pm | by:
<em>MX vs ATV Legends</em> Video Game Announced From THQ Nordic

Karlstad, Sweden, Vienna, Austria and Phoenix, Arizona THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announced the next installment in the MX vs ATV franchise, MX vs ATV Legends, will make its PS5™ and Xbox Series X|S console debut with the deepest career mode to date! In MX vs ATV Legends, competitors will be able to carve their own path to the podium with unprecedented player choice including sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events.

Feature List:

  • Compete in the new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special, invitational events!
  • Explore massive open environments including the California coastline!
  • Experience the brand-new Trails mode for high intensity outdoor racing – each turn presenting new surprises, challenging your drive style in new ways!
  • Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.
  • Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.
  • Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.

MX fans can enjoy massive savings on the MX vs ATV franchise during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary sales on Xbox Games Store, PSN, Nintendo® Switch and Steam!

MX vs ATV Legends is coming to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC. For news and updates, visit @mxvsatv on social.

Check out MX vs ATV Legends here:

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now