MX vs ATV Legends Video Game Announced From THQ Nordic

Karlstad, Sweden, Vienna, Austria and Phoenix, Arizona – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announced the next installment in the MX vs ATV franchise, MX vs ATV Legends, will make its PS5™ and Xbox Series X|S console debut with the deepest career mode to date! In MX vs ATV Legends, competitors will be able to carve their own path to the podium with unprecedented player choice including sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events.

Feature List:

Compete in the new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special, invitational events!

Explore massive open environments including the California coastline!

Experience the brand-new Trails mode for high intensity outdoor racing – each turn presenting new surprises, challenging your drive style in new ways!

Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.

Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.

Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.

MX fans can enjoy massive savings on the MX vs ATV franchise during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary sales on Xbox Games Store, PSN, Nintendo® Switch and Steam!

MX vs ATV Legends is coming to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC. For news and updates, visit @mxvsatv on social.

Check out MX vs ATV Legends here: