FIM Seeking Promoter for World Supercross Championship

Back in June, huge news dropped as the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) announced that they and Feld Entertainment, the promotional body of Monster Energy Supercross, had ended their agreement. The FIM has been involved with AMA Supercross for nearly two decades and sanctioned Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and FIM World Championship for a majority of those two decades.

Feld announced it would continue forward with the American Motorcyclist Association, or AMA, as their official sanctioning body of Monster Energy Supercross for 2022 onwards. Now today, some interesting developments have come to light as the FIM is currently seeking a promoter to sign a 10-year agreement for the rights to an FIM World Supercross Championship.

In a document released by the FIM, they are giving until October 15th for promoters to step forward with a proposal in a bid to purchase the series rights. The FIM also states in the document that the promoter selected will "be granted a license for (and tasked with) worldwide commercial exploitation of certain rights owned by the FIM relating to the Championship, including the FIM's media rights and the exploitation of all intellectual property rights, including without limitation trademarks, domain names, rights in audiovisual material."

So what does this mean? It could ultimately lead to nothing this year as the turnaround time for such a proposal is short. But it could also mean that some promoters already involved with European Supercross tours might put their hand up in an attempt to expand a series they already run.

It is highly unlikely this series will come in direct competition with Monster Energy AMA Supercross for some time though as Feld Entertainment has the framework in place for years to come in the United States. But perhaps other markets around the world keen to become involved with professional supercross racing could have a new way of doing so if an entity can come to terms with the FIM. We will continue to monitor this developing story.