Like you mentioned, not everybody that picks up riding a motorcycle is going to make it to the pro level and be a champion like you were, but what is it like to be able to ride with those kids, even if they’re the weekend warrior type? What’s it like to interact with these people like this during these ride days?

It’s fun. I like the fact that the event that we’re putting on this Saturday, it’s kind of back in my field, the dirt bike, the industry, out at the motocross track. So, it’s a good, fun day. At Fox Raceway, we’ll have all the tracks opened up. We’re actually going to have a Strider track and a Stacyc track as well. So, they’ll have demo bikes too there. So, if you don’t have them, you can come and join us still. Just fun to get everybody together and support a good cause and just get everybody behind this thing so we can have a bigger impact. Really thankful, the industry has shown a lot of support so far, just with pre-registrations and everything like that. It’s shaping up to be a good day. I’m just excited to celebrate with everybody what we’re doing here and see what we can do.

So, you mentioned the Strider and the Stacyc for the really small children. I think there are going to be some giveaways, too. Is that correct?

Yeah. There will be giveaways. We’ll have food there, we’ll have coffee. We’ll have everything set up. They’re going to prep the tracks. We’ll have structured classes as well, so 50’s, little bikes, big bikes. That will be all separated so it’s not just complete chaos, of course. So, we’re doing everything we can on our part to make sure it’s an enjoyable day for people to come and join us.

So, what has the feedback been like throughout the industry and throughout the different organizations that you’re partnering with? What’s everybody saying so far?

Everybody is pretty excited. I guess from an industry support level, a lot of riders have reached out, got behind it. Ken Roczen reached out right away, “What can I do to help?” Which was really cool. That was completely unexpected, it just showed what a good heart he has. Ivan, and many others. Even with our founding partners and kind of our mission and KTM being involved and getting behind this and getting kids on two wheels with Strider and Stacyc and everybody, we’re very in line. I think everybody is really excited to have a bigger impact. I think when I started to share with them, especially in the two-wheel space, how many kids won’t get introduced to two wheels at a young age, they just won’t have that opportunity, and that we can be there to help them and get them on bikes. I think the stats are pretty amazing. You would think every kid would have a two-wheel bike, and they don’t. So, I think that’s a piece that we’re excited to join All Kids Bike on. It should be a natural part of their childhood. It should be a given. So, I’m excited to provide that.