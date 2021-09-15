Weege Show: Talking GP's with Adam Wheeler & Lewis Phillips

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Jason Weigandt catches up with Adam Wheeler of On Track Off Road and Lewis Phillips of MX Vice at Antonio Cairoli's retirement ceremony. In the midst of one of the best season's of MXGP racing of late, Cairoli's retirement at year's end adds an extra element to it all. Five riders are separated by just 34 points at the halfway mark and it doesn't seem like anyone has really grabbed the series by the horns yet. Weigandt, Wheeler, and Phillips discuss why that is and how the dynamics within Red Bull KTM specifically has changed now that they have three riders fighting for the championship at the highest level.