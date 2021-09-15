USA-Made Racer Elite Connecting Rods Deliver Factory-Level Performance

Baker has been in engine development since 1999, spent 11 years at Honda/Yamaha of Troy, three years at Factory Kawasaki, one season at Factory KTM, and recently 12 years heading the engine department at JGRMX. Having been on the leading edge of the modern four-stroke movement, adapting to electronic fuel injection when manufacturers moved on from carburetors, and learning the intricacies of ECUs, he knows his stuff. He also demands the best.

Baker worked with Wiseco to play a role in first developing the needle bearing and cage style Racer Elite rods, since those cover the majority of dirt bikes and ATVs on tracks and trails. Development was then furthered with the plain bearing style rods, targeting today's latest four-stroke engines and racing applications.

“Wiseco did the design work on the Racer Elite rod,” Baker explains. When asked about plain bearing rod development, he commented, “We were able to offer some design guidelines for the operation of the working part of the rod. Things like clearances and interference fit for the bearing shells. We also did quite a bit of research on the surface finish, with regard to what worked and didn’t with the crank pin. You have the connecting rod and the bearing shells that ride on the crank pin. It was figuring out what that surface finish needed to be.”