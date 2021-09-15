Infront Moto Racing has released the official entry lists for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which will take place September 25 and 26 in Italy. Several riders and countries have announced recently they will not be competing, including the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) not sending a Team USA and Australia not sending a team either. Plus, remember the FIM Motocross World Championship is only mid-way through the season as there will be eight more rounds of the championship after MXoN. Hosting Team Italy (Antonio Cairoli in MXGP, Mattia Guadagnini in MX2, and Alessandro Lupino in Open) and defending 2019 champion Team Netherlands (Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, Roan Van De Moosdijk in MX2, and Glenn Coldenhoff in Open) are two of the favorites to win the Chamberlain Trophy heading into the event.

Below is the full press release from Infront Moto Racing, as well as the 33 official rosters.

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing and the FIM are pleased to share the official entry list for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations! Take a look at the official list featuring 33 countries that will be represented in Mantova, Italy on the 24th, 25th and 26th of September.

This year Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and F&H Kawasaki rider Roan Van De Moosdijk will look to defend Team Netherlands’ title from 2019 and to add to their growing history, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli together with teammate Mattia Guadagnini and MRT Racing Team KTM’s Alessandro Lupino will look to chase their first joint title for Team Italy in front of their home crowd.

Among the favorites will be Team Great Britain represented by Shaun Simpson of SS24 KTM, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Ben Watson and Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Conrad Mewse, along with Team France who will be headed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, Honda SR Motoblouz’s Benoit Paturel and F&H Kawasaki’s Mathys Boisrame, plus others who will fight for the highest position possible for their nation.

Make sure you are there to witness this historic event and enjoy every moment of the weekend including the riders presentation ceremony which is taking place on Friday afternoon at 17:00 on top of the mega Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations races! Get your tickets HERE!