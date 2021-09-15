Infront Moto Racing has released the official entry lists for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which will take place September 25 and 26 in Italy. Several riders and countries have announced recently they will not be competing, including the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) not sending a Team USA and Australia not sending a team either. Plus, remember the FIM Motocross World Championship is only mid-way through the season as there will be eight more rounds of the championship after MXoN. Hosting Team Italy (Antonio Cairoli in MXGP, Mattia Guadagnini in MX2, and Alessandro Lupino in Open) and defending 2019 champion Team Netherlands (Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, Roan Van De Moosdijk in MX2, and Glenn Coldenhoff in Open) are two of the favorites to win the Chamberlain Trophy heading into the event.
Below is the full press release from Infront Moto Racing, as well as the 33 official rosters.
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing and the FIM are pleased to share the official entry list for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations! Take a look at the official list featuring 33 countries that will be represented in Mantova, Italy on the 24th, 25th and 26th of September.
This year Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and F&H Kawasaki rider Roan Van De Moosdijk will look to defend Team Netherlands’ title from 2019 and to add to their growing history, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli together with teammate Mattia Guadagnini and MRT Racing Team KTM’s Alessandro Lupino will look to chase their first joint title for Team Italy in front of their home crowd.
Among the favorites will be Team Great Britain represented by Shaun Simpson of SS24 KTM, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Ben Watson and Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Conrad Mewse, along with Team France who will be headed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, Honda SR Motoblouz’s Benoit Paturel and F&H Kawasaki’s Mathys Boisrame, plus others who will fight for the highest position possible for their nation.
Motocross of Nations Team Official Rosters
Netherlands
#1 Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) | KTM
#2 Roan Van De Moosdijk (MX2) | Kawasaki
#3 Glenn Coldenhoff (Open) | Yamaha
Belgium
#4 Jeremy Van Horebeek (MXGP) | Beta
#5 Liam Everts (MX2) | KTM
#6 Brent Van Doninck (Open) | Yamaha
Great Britain
#7 Ben Watson (MXGP) | Yamaha
#8 Conrad Mewse (MX2) | KTM
#9 Shaun Simpson (Open) | KTM
Estonia
#10 Gert Krestinov (MXGP) | Honda
#11 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (MX2) | Husqvarna
#12 Harri Kullas (Open) | Yamaha
France
#13 Benoit Paturel (MXGP)| Honda
#14 Tom Vialle (MX2) | KTM
#15 Mathys Boisrame (Open)| Kawasaki
Germany
#19 Maximilian Nagl (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#20 Simon Laengenfelder (MX2) | GasGas
#21 Henry Jacobi (Open) | Honda
Latvia
#22 Karlis Sabulis (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#23 Mairis Pumpurs (MX2) | Yamaha
#24 Toms Macuks (Open) | GasGas
Spain
#25 Jose Butron (MXGP) | KTM
#26 Yago Martinez (MX2) | KTM
#27 Ander Valentin (Open) | Husqvarna
Denmark
#28 Thomas Kjer Olsen (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#29 Mikkel Haarup (MX2) | Kawasaki
#30 Bastian Boegh Damm (Open) | KTM
Switzerland
#31 Arnaud Tonus (MXGP) | Yamaha
#32 Mike Gwerder (MX2) | KTM
#33 Valentin Guillod (Open) | Yamaha
Norway
#34 Hakon Fredriksen (MXGP) | Yamaha
#35 Kevin Horgmo (MX2) | GasGas
#36 Sander Agard-Michelsen (Open) | Yamaha
Slovenia
#37 Luka Kutnar (MXGP) | KTM
#38 Jan Pancar (MX2) | KTM
#39 Peter Irt (Open) | Yamaha
Sweden
#40 Alvin Ostlund (MXGP) | Yamaha
#41 Isak Gifting (MX2) | GasGas
#42 Ken Bengston (Open) | Husqvarna
Italy
#46 Antonio Cairoli (MXGP) | KTM
#47 Mattia Guadagnini (MX2) | KTM
#48 Alessandro Lupino (Open) | KTM
Austria
#49 Michael Sandner (MXGP) | KTM
#50 Rene Hofer (MX2) | KTM
#51 Marcel Stauffer (Open) | KTM
Ireland
#52 Jason Meara (MXGP) | Kawasaki
#53 Jake Sheridan (MX2) | KTM
#54 Stuart Edmunds (Open) | Husqvarna
Republic of South Africa
#58 David Goosen (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#59 Camden Mc Lellan (MX2) | Husqvarna
#60 Tristan Purdon (Open) | KTM
Poland
#61 Tomasz Wysocki (MXGP) | KTM
#62 Gabriel Chetnicki (MX2) | Suzuki
#63 Jakub Barczewski (Open) | KTM
Portugal
#64 Hugo Basaula (MXGP) | Kawasaki
#65 Luis Outeiro (MX2) | TM
#66 Marco Silva (Open) | KTM
Ukraine
#67 Dmytro Asmanov (MXGP) | KTM
#68 Mksym Kyenko (MX2) | Yamaha
#69 Semen Nerush (Open) | KTM
Brazil
#70 Gabriel Gutierres (MXGP) | Yamaha
#71 Enzo Lopes (MX2) | Honda
#72 Frederico Molina Spagnol (Open) | KTM
Note: While listed, Lopes said on Instagram that he will not be racing this year's event.
MFR
#73 Vsevolod Brylyakov (MXGP) | Honda
#74 Timur Petrashin (MX2) | KTM
#75 Evgeny Bobryshev (Open) | Husqvarna
Czech Republic
#76 Dušan Drdaj (MXGP) | KTM
#77 Jan Wagenknecht (MX2) | KTM
#78 Petr Polak (Open) | Yamaha
Iceland
#79 Eythor Reynisson (MXGP) | Yamaha
#80 Euiour Palmarrson (MX2) | Yamaha
#81 Mani Freyr Petursson (Open) | KTM
Lithuania
#82 Karka Dovydas (MXGP) | Yamaha
#83 Erlands Mackonis (MX2) | KTM
#84 Arminas Jasikonis (Open) | Husqvarna
Croatia
#88 Luka Crnkovic (MXGP) | Honda
#89 Marko Tumbri (MX2) | KTM
#90 Matej Jargos (Open) | Kawasaki
Greece
#91 Dimitrios Bakas (MXGP) | Yamaha
#92 Antonis Sagmalis (MX2) | Yamaha
#93 Panagiotis Palikas (Open) | Honda
Finland
#103 Miro Sihvonen (MXGP) | Honda
#104 Emil Weckman (MX2) | Honda
#105 Jere Haavisto (Open) | Kawasaki
Venezuela
#106 Carlos Badiali (MXGP) | KTM
#107 Lorenzo Locurcio (MX2) | KTM
#108 Raimundo Trasolini (Open) | KTM
Canada
#109 Dylan Wright (MXGP) | Honda
#110 Jacob Piccolo (MX2) | KTM
#111 Tyler Medaglia (Open) | GasGas
Morocco
#112 Amine Aitbella (MXGP) | KTM
#113 Saad Soulimani (MX2) | KTM
#114 Abdelhalim Soulimani (Open) | Husqvarna
Slovakia
#115 Pavol Repcák (MXGP) | KTM
#116 Thomas Kohut (MX2) | KTM
#117 Simon Jost (Open) | KTM
Bulgaria
#118 Maykal Grisha Ivanov (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#119 Nikolay Malinov (MX2) | KTM
#120 Petar Petrov (Open) | Honda
