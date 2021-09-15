Well, it’s over. The 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and with it, 2021 a wrap, indoors and out. There are plenty of things to talk about—we had a new champion crowned and the Hangtown Motocross Classic was exciting and drama filled almost all the way to the last moto. Lots to talk about, let’s dive in yeah?

The Hangtown track has, as I’ve said before, come along the furthest from when I first went there (1997) to these days. It used to kind of suck to be honest. It was hard packed, dusty, square edged, and not much fun to ride. These days it’s loamier, routed a little better, and it’s a good venue to watch from. It’s come a long way. This year though, it looked like there was a little less prep done to the track than usual and I know water hasn’t been the easiest thing to get up there with the wild fires and drought so maybe there wasn’t as much soaking and ripping coming into the race as usual. Not sure but in short, the track was beat up. It was old-school Hangtown and didn’t look like a ton of fun for anyone out there. But glad it was back on the schedule!

Since the 250 Class was where all the drama was, let’s start there, yeah?

Ummmm, who else thought that we might be witnessing a Damon Bradshaw-esque meltdown at the final round from Jett Lawrence? The Aussie kid who had ripped off four straight moto wins didn’t need to do much in a 250 class to clinch the title but he sure made it hard on himself. Two bad starts and three crashes in two motos, but he actually rode very well the second half of the second moto to make it all the way up to third by the end. THE JETT is the national champion, and I must say, it’s impressive the way he rose to the challenge the second half of the season. He told us on the PulpMX Show Monday night that he really didn’t change anything after the break, but just getting refreshed helped him out. He came out of that looking like a new JETT and grabbed control of the title. Nice work for him and the Factory Honda guys, who won a title in house in this class for the first time since Steve Lamson in 1996. I know they took a lot of the GEICO guys over but it’s still impressive they didn’t miss a beat in getting Jett and his brother Hunter to race wins and seemed to improve the bike from last year as well.

As we were talking about on the PulpMX Show on Monday, THE JETT is amazing and all that, there’s no doubt. He’s got a massively bright future ahead of him and probably many more titles and wins.