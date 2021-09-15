Austin Black wrapped up his amateur racing career last month at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee. The Oregon native finished fourth overall in 250 Pro Sport behind Levi Kitchen, Chance Hymas, and Preston Kilroy, which certainly put him a bit more on the radar when he eventually made his professional debut on September 4 at Fox Raceway. He rode two solid motos to finish 19th overall, and improved his consistency just a bit more this past weekend at Hangtown to end up 17th overall. Now with some professional experience under his belt, Black is ready to take the next step in his professional career. We spoke with him at Hangtown about it all.

Racer X: Austin Black, 18-18 here at Hangtown. Just kind of sum up your day for us.

Austin Black: Yeah, I got off to a good start in my first moto… Actually, it was a really bad start. I was in like 25th, but I actually caught up to like 13th on the first lap and made my way to 11th. I had a little overheating issues because of the weather out here so my bike wasn’t running all the best, but we made the best of it. I think I got 18th, fell back some positions, but I’m happy with it. I learned a lot. Second moto was really tough for me, but I dug in deep, and I finished the moto, and that was all I really could do. I’m just happy to get these last two rounds as good experience to go into next year. And yeah, next two weeks, take off and get ready for supercross.

So, what was the whole plan with you doing Loretta’s, but then you skipped a few nationals and came out for these last two. Was that the plan all along or did something come up?

Yes, so we did Loretta’s and I’m stationed in Lake Elsinore, California. We’re doing it out of the van so it just would have been a lot to go to the next two rounds in the van. So, we just focused on Pala and Hangtown, and came out swinging and did the best we could.