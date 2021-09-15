Join Us for 31st Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming at High Point This Weekend

The afternoon will feature a Vintage Bike Show, numerous Vintage Contests with the opportunity to win some great prizes, and a Swap Meet. So clean out your garage, shine up those vintage items and get ready to show-off your sh**… stuff at the Country Club of Motocross.

View the classes for the 31st Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming

It has now been 23 years since we lost Big Dave in 1998. This presents us with the opportunity to make this year’s Big Dave Vet Homecoming the best yet. This event is a fun, laid back and enjoyable weekend with friends. This is exactly the kind of event that Big Dave enjoyed, so join us September 18 and 19 as we honor Big Dave by doing the thing he enjoyed the most – racing with his friends.

High Point Raceway is also pleased to announce Bob Show as our DC Vet Homecoming Ambassador. Bob Show runs the Western Pa's Motocross Time Machine Group on Facebook and frequently treats us to a look back at early years of racing in Western PA. Make sure you join the group so you too can enjoy all the remarkable memories of the greatest sport on earth.

We welcome the Morgantown Grom Squad, a fun group of mini street-motorcycle enthusiasts who often cruise the cafe’s in and around the greater Morgantown area. Meet Sunday at Triple S. Harley Davidson and enjoy a scenic ride out to High Point Raceway to enjoy a fun day at the races. Admission is free for this group. Follow these cool cats on Instagram @morgantown_gromsquad.