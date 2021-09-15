Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Hangtown Recap

September 15, 2021 2:10pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the Hangtown Motocross Classic, as Jason Weigandt gets right in the middle of the championship celebration in progress as Jett Lawrence and the Honda HRC team celebrated the 250 Class Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Hear from Jett himself about a wild day at the races and watch as he burns his Dunlop tires down. We also catch up with Max Anstie and surprise guest Adam Enticknap who are both really excited about the way the team's season ended. Kellen Brauer then joins Jason Weigandt to close the book on the 2021 season.

