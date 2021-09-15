Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the Hangtown Motocross Classic, as Jason Weigandt gets right in the middle of the championship celebration in progress as Jett Lawrence and the Honda HRC team celebrated the 250 Class Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Hear from Jett himself about a wild day at the races and watch as he burns his Dunlop tires down. We also catch up with Max Anstie and surprise guest Adam Enticknap who are both really excited about the way the team's season ended. Kellen Brauer then joins Jason Weigandt to close the book on the 2021 season.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.