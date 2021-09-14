Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Somehow Jason Weigandt got invited to Rome, Italy to attend the retirement press conference for Tony Cairoli. The nine-time FIM World Motocross Champion (who could win title 10 this year) is calling it a career after the conclusion of this year’s MXGP season, but he says he’ll continue to race occasional races here and there, and that, yes, should include some stops at AMA Motocross Nationals next year!