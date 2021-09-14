MotoCar FITE Klub 2.0 Set for October 7 at Travelers Rest Speedway

New York, NY—FITE announced today the return of MotoCar FITE Klub, featuring Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, and Justin Brayton at Travelers Rest Speedway in Travelers Rest, S.C. on Thursday, October 7 at 7:30 pm ET. New to this year’s racing format will be an industry class, featuring dignitaries from the motocross industry. Additional rider announcements will be made shortly.

The inaugural MotoCar FITE Klub event featured McGrath, the eventual winner of the race, who is the winner of seven AMA Supercross titles and the all-time winningest AMA Supercross racer. Reed, who finished second behind McGrath is a two-time AMA Supercross Champion. Brayton, a four-time Australian Supercross champion, and Deegan, a 16-time X-Games Gold Medalist.

“As we move forward with this great event once again we will continue to build on the success of our first race,” said Rob Buydos, MotoCar FITE Klub event organizer. “This elite class of athletes will put on a great race for live event fans and those tuning in through the FITE app.”

New to this year’s format will be an industry class that will showcase Racer X Illustrated’s Jason Weigandt, Swap Moto Live’s Michael Antonovich, Vital MX’s Steve Giberson, LeBig USA’s Stephan Legrand, PULP MX’s Randy Richardson and Vurbmoto’s Brent Stallo who will compete in identically prepared Hornet Race Cars.

As the event continues to grow, additional drivers and industry dignitaries will be added. Stay tuned to the Moto FITE Klub Instagram feed for more information and updates.

The live October 7 PPV event at 7:30 pm ET, priced at $19.99. Available globally, fans can order this live event which includes replays and watch it online, via mobile, Smart TV or their favorite OTT streaming device.

Main image courtesy of Mike Vizer