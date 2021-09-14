Main image courtesy of KTM Images.

This evening in Rome, Italy, nine-time World Motocross Champion Antonio Cairoli announced his intentions to retire from professional motocross at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Cairoli, a seven-time MXGP World Champion and two-time MX2 World Champion, has amassed 93 Grand Prix victories in his 19 year career to this point and still remains right in the thick of the 2021 MXGP title chase as he sits just 19 points off championship leader Tim Gajser at the halfway point of the season.

Cairoli's career has been one of unmatched consistency at an elite level. After making his way through the ranks into Grand Prix racing by 2002, he really came into his own in 2004 when he broke through for his first Grand Prix win at the daunting Namur track. That year, he finished third in the MX2 Championship behind Ben Townley and Tyla Rattray, but it was just the beginning.

In 2005, Cairoli piloted his Yamaha to 12 race victories, six Grand Prix wins, and the 2005 MX2 World Title. The young Italian followed it up in 2006 with 11 race victories and three Grand Prix wins, but he was narrowly beaten by Christophe Pourcel to the title. But in 2007, he purely dominated. With 23 race victories helping him capture 11 Grand Prix wins, he walked home the 2007 MX2 World Title. He would have been well on his way to doing it again in 2008, but an untimely torn ACL at the South African Grand Prix left him on the sidelines for the remainder of the year and also began a long battle with knee problems that flared up later in his career.