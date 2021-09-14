Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Chuck Sun

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Chuck Sun

September 14, 2021 10:45am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, national and Motocross of Nations champion and former factory Honda rider Chuck Sun joins the show to talk about the 1981 Motocross des Nations team reunion, the national title, his career coming from the PNW, his greatest races, and more.

Recommended Reading

Listen to the Sun podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now