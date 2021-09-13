Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Highlights & Post-Race Celebration Covarage
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Check out the full highlights above and results below.
At the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper earned his first 1-1 for the overall win. However, Cooper’s day was bittersweet as he finished second in the 250 Class championship to Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence (8-3 for fifth overall). The 18-year-old became the first Australian to win the 250 Class title of Pro Motocross as he bested Cooper by a mere six points in the standings. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda finished 4-2 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire’s finished 2-6 for third overall.
Hangtown - 250September 11, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|5 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|8 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|497
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|491
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|381
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|364
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|340
Watch the post-race coverage from Saturday, as several awards were handed out and Honda HRC and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing celebrated their respective titles.
In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac claimed his final moto win with Monster Energy Kawasaki but ET3 (4-1 finishes) was bested by Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis (1-3 finishes) for the overall. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb finished 3-2 for third overall. After tweaking his leg in the first turn of the second moto, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen did not finish the moto. With Roczen’s 40th place and Tomac winning the moto, ET3 jumped ahead of the #94 to finish second in the 450 Class standings behind Ferrandis (who clinched the title one round early last weekend).
Hangtown - 450September 11, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|4 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ United States
|7 - 6
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|531
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|458
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|446
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|358
|5
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342