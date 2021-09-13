Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper earned his first 1-1 for the overall win. However, Cooper’s day was bittersweet as he finished second in the 250 Class championship to Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence (8-3 for fifth overall). The 18-year-old became the first Australian to win the 250 Class title of Pro Motocross as he bested Cooper by a mere six points in the standings. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda finished 4-2 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire’s finished 2-6 for third overall.